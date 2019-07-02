Tue: Buoyant Strauss fails to boost flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.07% to 1,595.14 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.01% to 1,483.50 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.17% to 374.17 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 363.10 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.08 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.028% today at NIS 3.575/$ from Monday's rate, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.299% at 4.034/€.

On the market, Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 4.46% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.72% on the day's biggest trading turnover. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.38% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 0.92%.

Outside the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Mivtach Shamir Holdings Ltd. (TASE:MISH) rose 9.59% on the news that it was part of a consortium with the winning bid to buy the Alon Tavor power station.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.11% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 2.13% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.44% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.97%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.74% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.24%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 2, 2019

