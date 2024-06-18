Tue: Camtek continues strong gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.09%, to 2,000.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.21% to 1,973.91 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.05% to 408.26 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.24% to 378.18 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.61 billion in equities and NIS 5.17 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.268% from Monday, at NIS 3.722/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.198% lower at NIS 3.989/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.39% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.98%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.41% and Enlight Renewable Energy fell 3.19% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.40%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.51%. and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 2.26%.

Energean plc. (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 5.71% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 4.98%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.94% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.46%.

