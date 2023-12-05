Tue: Cellcom jumps as TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.96%, to 1,807 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.21% to 1,832.90 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.97% to 352.67 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.30% to 374.29 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.64 billion in equities and NIS 4.77 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.539% from Monday, at NIS 3.728/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.045% higher at NIS 4.035/€.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 4.06% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.85%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.80% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 2.08%. Big Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) rose 3.95%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.44%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.75% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.06%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.32% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.14% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 9.42% after Discount Investment Corporation Ltd. (TASE:DISI) reported that it has signed a memorandum of understanding to sell its controlling stake in the telecom company to private equity firm Fortissimo Capital.

