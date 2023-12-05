search
Tue: Cellcom jumps as TASE gains

5 Dec, 2023 19:12
Cellcom rose strongly as Discount Investment is to sell its controlling stake but Bank Hapoalim fell on the day's biggest trading turnover.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.96%, to 1,807 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.21% to 1,832.90 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.97% to 352.67 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.30% to 374.29 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.64 billion in equities and NIS 4.77 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.539% from Monday, at NIS 3.728/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.045% higher at NIS 4.035/€.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 4.06% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.85%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.80% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 2.08%. Big Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) rose 3.95%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.44%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.75% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.06%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.32% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.14% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 9.42% after Discount Investment Corporation Ltd. (TASE:DISI) reported that it has signed a memorandum of understanding to sell its controlling stake in the telecom company to private equity firm Fortissimo Capital.

