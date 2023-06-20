Tue: Compass sale boosts Azrieli Group

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.09%, to 1,811.62 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.13%, to 1,831.90 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.25%, to 368.57 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.25%, to 359.84 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.60 billion in equities and NIS 4.48 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.19% higher, at NIS 3.6090/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.22% higher, at NIS 3.9430/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 2.52%. Azrieli Group closed 4.00% up after its announcement that it expected to make a NIS 1.3 billion pre-tax gain on the sale of its holding in Compass Data Centers. Azrieli’s share price was up 11% before trading in its shares was halted in anticipation of the announcement. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.63%; Nice Systems fell 1.51%; and Bezeq fell 1.08%.

Besides Azrieli Group, notable advancers today were LivePerson, up 9.45%, and Delek Group, up 2.44%. Meshek Energy fell 6.31% and Kvutzat Acro fell 4.25%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 20, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.