Tue: Compass sale boosts Azrieli Group

20 Jun, 2023 19:13
The main indices were mixed today, but the Tel Aviv 35 edged up led by Azrieli Group and the big two banks.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.09%, to 1,811.62 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.13%, to 1,831.90 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.25%, to 368.57 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.25%, to 359.84 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.60 billion in equities and NIS 4.48 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.19% higher, at NIS 3.6090/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.22% higher, at NIS 3.9430/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 2.52%. Azrieli Group closed 4.00% up after its announcement that it expected to make a NIS 1.3 billion pre-tax gain on the sale of its holding in Compass Data Centers. Azrieli’s share price was up 11% before trading in its shares was halted in anticipation of the announcement. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.63%; Nice Systems fell 1.51%; and Bezeq fell 1.08%.

Besides Azrieli Group, notable advancers today were LivePerson, up 9.45%, and Delek Group, up 2.44%. Meshek Energy fell 6.31% and Kvutzat Acro fell 4.25%.

