Tue: Decline continues

27 Jul, 2021 18:36
The main indices fell for the second successive day, as Nice Systems and Teva weakened.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.45%, to 1,66.18 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.57%, to 1,734.33 points; and the BlueTech Global Index 1.89%, to 551.10 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.12%, to 370.31 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.5 billion in equities and NIS 2.9 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.31% lower, at NIS 3.2540/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.16% lower, at NIS 3.8430/€.

Mivne led trading today, and rose 1.05%. Nice Systems fell 2.91%; Bank Leumi rose 0.53%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.23%; and Teva fell 2.66%.

Israel Shipyards rose 3.06% and Isramco rose 2.04%. Notable decliners were Compugen, down 6.92%, and Gilat Satellite Systems, down 5.22%.

