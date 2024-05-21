Tue: Defense Ministry orders boost Elbit in falling market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.31%, to 1,9744.40 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.63%, to 1,975.87 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.86%, to 426.55 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.13%, to 376.95 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.83 billion in equities and NIS 4.28 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.84% lower, at NIS 3.6720/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.86% lower, at NIS 3.9892/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 0.63%. Nice continued to correct upwards slightly, rising 1.70%. Bank Leumi fell 0.78%; Elbit Systems, which announced orders worth $760 million for the supply of ammunition to the Israeli Ministry of Defense today, rose 1.69%; and Teva fell 1.47%.

Notable advancers today were Delta Brands, up 2.59%; Meshek Energy, up 2.57%; and Camtek, up 2.38%. Formula fell 4.98%; Magic Software fell 4.85%; One Tech fell 4.41%; El Al fell 4.18%; and Nayax fell 4.14%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 21, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.