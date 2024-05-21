search
Tue: Defense Ministry orders boost Elbit in falling market

21 May, 2024 18:56
The main indices fell back today, but Nice continued to correct, and Elbit Systems also stood out.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.31%, to 1,9744.40 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.63%, to 1,975.87 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.86%, to 426.55 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.13%, to 376.95 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.83 billion in equities and NIS 4.28 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.84% lower, at NIS 3.6720/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.86% lower, at NIS 3.9892/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 0.63%. Nice continued to correct upwards slightly, rising 1.70%. Bank Leumi fell 0.78%; Elbit Systems, which announced orders worth $760 million for the supply of ammunition to the Israeli Ministry of Defense today, rose 1.69%; and Teva fell 1.47%.

Notable advancers today were Delta Brands, up 2.59%; Meshek Energy, up 2.57%; and Camtek, up 2.38%. Formula fell 4.98%; Magic Software fell 4.85%; One Tech fell 4.41%; El Al fell 4.18%; and Nayax fell 4.14%.

