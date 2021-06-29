search
Front > TASE report

Tue: Delek Group up strongly in weak market

29 Jun, 2021 19:00
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The main indices fell today, with the banks declining apart from Discount, while Delek Group was the standout.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.13%, to 1,687.99 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.16%, to 1,768.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.20 %, to 584.61 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.15%, to 368.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.49 billion in equities and NIS 3.16 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was flat, at NIS 3.2610/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.04% lower, at NIS 3.8801/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 0.46%. Bank Leumi fell 0.20%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank also fell 0.20%; Discount Bank rose 0.91%; and Delek Group rose 5.92%.

Opko Health rose 6.19% and Mega Or rose 4.89%, while Compugen fell 6.74%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 29, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018