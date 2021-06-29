Tue: Delek Group up strongly in weak market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.13%, to 1,687.99 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.16%, to 1,768.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.20 %, to 584.61 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.15%, to 368.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.49 billion in equities and NIS 3.16 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was flat, at NIS 3.2610/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.04% lower, at NIS 3.8801/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and fell 0.46%. Bank Leumi fell 0.20%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank also fell 0.20%; Discount Bank rose 0.91%; and Delek Group rose 5.92%.

Opko Health rose 6.19% and Mega Or rose 4.89%, while Compugen fell 6.74%.

