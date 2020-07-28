Tue: Delek leads TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.13%, to 1,378.17 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.34%, to 1,380.20 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.28%, to 478.75 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.03%, to 351.69 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.44 billion in equities and NIS 3.09 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.059% higher from Monday at NIS 3.415/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.165% higher at NIS 4.007/€

On the market, Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 5.30% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.10%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.03%, Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 4.85% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 1.87%. <

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.04% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 4.24% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.41% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.82%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.47% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 3.11%. Fattal Holding (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 3.24% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.13%.

