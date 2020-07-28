search
Tue: Delek leads TASE higher

28 Jul, 2020 18:50
Energy stocks Energean and Delek led the market higher today while Discount Bank and Israel Chemicals led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.13%, to 1,378.17 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.34%, to 1,380.20 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.28%, to 478.75 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.03%, to 351.69 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.44 billion in equities and NIS 3.09 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.059% higher from Monday at NIS 3.415/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.165% higher at NIS 4.007/€

On the market, Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 5.30% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.10%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.03%, Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 4.85% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 1.87%. <

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.04% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 4.24% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.41% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.82%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.47% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 3.11%. Fattal Holding (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 3.24% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.13%.

