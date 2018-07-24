search
Tue: Delek leads strong market rises

24 Jul, 2018 18:44
Delek and Tower Semiconductor led the TASE higher today while Melisron was one of few shares to fall.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.96% to 1,560.42 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.93% to 1,395.38 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.81% to 377.64 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 345.52 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.05 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.440% at NIS 3.649/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.400% at 4.271/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 3.76% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 3.26% and Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 2.61%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.90% on the day's largest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.59%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.17% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.21%.

Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.94% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 24, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

