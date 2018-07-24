Tue: Delek leads strong market rises

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.96% to 1,560.42 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.93% to 1,395.38 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.81% to 377.64 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 345.52 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.05 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.440% at NIS 3.649/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.400% at 4.271/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 3.76% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 3.26% and Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 2.61%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.90% on the day's largest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.59%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.17% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.21%.

Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.94% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 24, 2018

