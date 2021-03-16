Tue: Delek recovery lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.302%, to 1,604.29 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.51%, to 1,669.09 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.40% to 615.53 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.37% to 372.49 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.57 billion in equities and NIS 4.96 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.302% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.299/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.152% higher, at NIS 3.943/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) continued its rebound, rising 7.18%.

On the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.99% after resporting its fourth quarter results. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.05% on the day's biggest trading turnover and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 6.45% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.22% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.84%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.31%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.94% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.84%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.23% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.87%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.30% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.33%.

