Tue: Discount Bank leads TASE decline

11 Mar, 2025 18:33
Globes correspondent

Discount Bank fell sharply after publishing financial results as Teva bucked the market with strong rebound.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.62% to 2,462.24 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.42% to 2,516.74 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.07% to 457.98 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 399.77 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.21 billion in equities and NIS 3.77 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.496% from Monday, at NIS 3.646/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.117% higher at NIS 3.981/€.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 6.85% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after publishing its fourth quarter results. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.61% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.94%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 4.19% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 1.60%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 7.27% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.05%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Matrix IT (TASE: MTRX) rose 6.78% after signing a memorandum of understanding to buy Magic Software Enterprises (TASE: MGIC; Nasdaq MGIC), which rose 13.48%. Both companies are part of Formula Systems (TASE: FORTY; Nasdaq: FORTY), which rose 6.47%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 11, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

