Tue: Discount Bank leads TASE decline

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.62% to 2,462.24 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.42% to 2,516.74 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.07% to 457.98 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 399.77 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.21 billion in equities and NIS 3.77 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.496% from Monday, at NIS 3.646/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.117% higher at NIS 3.981/€.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 6.85% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after publishing its fourth quarter results. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.61% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.94%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 4.19% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 1.60%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 7.27% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.05%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Matrix IT (TASE: MTRX) rose 6.78% after signing a memorandum of understanding to buy Magic Software Enterprises (TASE: MGIC; Nasdaq MGIC), which rose 13.48%. Both companies are part of Formula Systems (TASE: FORTY; Nasdaq: FORTY), which rose 6.47%.

