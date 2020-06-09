Tue: Discount Bank shines on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.09%, to 1,471.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.06%, to 1,438.52 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.28%, to 439.45 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.15%, to 358.06 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.80 billion in equities and NIS 3.78 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar exchange rate down 0.144% from Monday at NIS 3.457/$ and the shekel-euro rate down 0.200% at NIS 3.893/€.

On the market, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 4.48% on the day's biggest trading turnover, after rising 6.62% yesterday. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.59% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.19%.

Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 6.5% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 4.83%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.36% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.41%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.38% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 3.98%.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 5.26% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 3.83%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.34%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.15% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.45%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 9, 2020

