Tue: Discount Bank shines on flat TASE

9 Jun, 2020 18:43
Discount Bank rose strongly for the second straight day but Fattal, Teva and Bezeq fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.09%, to 1,471.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.06%, to 1,438.52 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.28%, to 439.45 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.15%, to 358.06 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.80 billion in equities and NIS 3.78 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar exchange rate down 0.144% from Monday at NIS 3.457/$ and the shekel-euro rate down 0.200% at NIS 3.893/€.

On the market, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 4.48% on the day's biggest trading turnover, after rising 6.62% yesterday. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.59% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.19%.

Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 6.5% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 4.83%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.36% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.41%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.38% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 3.98%.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 5.26% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 3.83%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.34%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.15% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.45%.

