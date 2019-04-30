Tue: Down sharply today, TA 35 Index up 5% in April

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.34% to 1,599.08 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.25% to 1,468.61 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.08% to 384.41 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 358.48 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.28 billion. the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 5% in April and is up 10% since the start of the year.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.276% at NIS 3.608/$ from Monday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.203% at 4.044/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 8.14% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after being presented with a huge demand from the IRS. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 4.44%, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.05% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.65%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.85% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 2.78% on news that Amazon is entering the online retail market in Israel. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.92% on the day's biggest trading turnover. On the Tel Aviv 125 Index AudioCodes Ltd. (Nasdaq: AUDC; TASE: AUDC) fell 12.63% after publishing its first quarter results.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.15% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.92% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 0.78%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 30, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019