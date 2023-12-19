Tue: Dual listed cos lead TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.56%, to 1,840.23 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.81% to 1,868.82 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 3.31% to 369.16 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.25% to 379.90 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.69 billion in equities and NIS 3.55 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.274% from Monday, at NIS 3.643/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.048% lower at NIS 3.985/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.67%, led the market today, falling 1.24% on the day's biggest trading turnover for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.72%, Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 0.63%, and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 0.40%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.29% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.72% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.60%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.35% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.86%.

