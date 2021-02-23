Tue: Dual-listed tech cos weigh heavily on TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.02%, to 1,553.80 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.43%, to 1,607.67 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 7.23% to 601.99 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 370.64 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.04 billion in equities and NIS 5.29 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.122% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.264/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.030% higher, at NIS 3.967/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (NYSE: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 5.38%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.06% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA fell 7.83%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 8.94% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 3.37% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 4.40%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.73% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.85% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.42%.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 4.6% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) rose 1.71%.

