Tue: Elbit falls hard as TASE resumes steep falls

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.23%, to 1,860.57 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.50%, to 1,916.29 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.91% to 406.62 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.48% to 369.61 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.13 billion in equities and NIS 4.21 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.209% today from Monday, at NIS 3.349/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.098% higher at NIS 3.585/€.

On the market, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 9.02% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting disappointing financials. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.88%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.57%, NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.95%, and LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 7.33%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.31%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.47%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.71% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.42%.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose1.94% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, after reporting strong financials.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.45% on the day's biggest trading turnover, after reporting strong first quarter results.

