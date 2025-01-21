Tue: Elbit gains on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.01% to 2,551.90 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.04% to 2,592.85 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.05% to 488.50 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 396.79 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.36 billion in equities and NIS 5.65 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.084% from Monday, at NIS 3.583/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.403% higher at NIS 3.712/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.22% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 4.01% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 2.15%, Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.78% and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 2.57%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.09% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.64% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 2.23%. Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 2.1% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.19%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 2.9%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 21, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.