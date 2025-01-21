search
Tue: Elbit gains on flat TASE

21 Jan, 2025 18:43
Elbit Systems and Bezeq led the gains on the TASE today as Teva and El Al fell back.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.01% to 2,551.90 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.04% to 2,592.85 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.05% to 488.50 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 396.79 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.36 billion in equities and NIS 5.65 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.084% from Monday, at NIS 3.583/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.403% higher at NIS 3.712/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.22% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 4.01% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 2.15%, Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.78% and Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) fell 2.57%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.09% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.64% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 2.23%. Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 2.1% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.19%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 2.9%.

