Tue: Energean leads TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.77%, to 1,858.13 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.88%, to 1,886.56 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.41% to 371.14 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.09% to 370.31 points. Turnover totaled NIS 860.8 million in equities and NIS 2.10 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.418% from Monday, at NIS 3.845/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.260% lower at NIS 4.033/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.75% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.14%, and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.47%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 5.78% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.89%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.52% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 1.16%.

Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 1.61% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.13% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.27%.

