Tue: Energy stocks and oil prices weigh on TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.32%, to 1,345.60 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.18%, to 1,320.41 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.77%, to 375.35 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.35%, to 351.52 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.98 billion in equities and NIS 5.57 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar exchange rate down 0.782% from Monday at NIS 3.552/$ and the shekel-euro rate down 1.134% at NIS 3.846/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 15.71% and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 16.60% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Other energy stocks were also sharply down as oil prices collapsed on world markets with Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) down 8.94% and outside the Tel Aviv 35 Index Leviathan partner Ratio Oil Exploration (1992) LP (TASE:RATI.L) was down 7.41%. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 8.35% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 3.67%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.76% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.43% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.39%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 4.41% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 4.97%.

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 6.50% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.75% and Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.71%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 21, 2020

