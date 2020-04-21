search
Front > TASE report

Tue: Energy stocks and oil prices weigh on TASE

21 Apr, 2020 18:43
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Delek, Energean and the big banks led the losses today but Shufersal rose sharply.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.32%, to 1,345.60 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.18%, to 1,320.41 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.77%, to 375.35 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.35%, to 351.52 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.98 billion in equities and NIS 5.57 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar exchange rate down 0.782% from Monday at NIS 3.552/$ and the shekel-euro rate down 1.134% at NIS 3.846/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 15.71% and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 16.60% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Other energy stocks were also sharply down as oil prices collapsed on world markets with Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) down 8.94% and outside the Tel Aviv 35 Index Leviathan partner Ratio Oil Exploration (1992) LP (TASE:RATI.L) was down 7.41%. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 8.35% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 3.67%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.76% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.43% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.39%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 4.41% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 4.97%.

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 6.50% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 2.75% and Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.71%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 21, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018