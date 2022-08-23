search
Front

Tue: Energy stocks lead TASE higher

23 Aug, 2022 18:27
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Delek and Energean led the market higher today but Elbit Systems continued its losing streak.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.74%, to 2,039.86 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.80%, to 2,088.75 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.12% to 424.62 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.25% to 375.27 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.78 billion in equities and NIS 4.35 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.030% today from Monday, at NIS 3.281$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.813% lower at NIS 3.257/€.

On the market, Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 4.51% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 4.34% and its energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 3.29%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.28%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.95% and Shufersal (TASE: SAE) rose 3.56%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market, rising 1.21% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.65%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.48%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.88% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 0.99%.

Shapir Engineering and Industries (TASE: SPEN) fell 2.32% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.15% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.40%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 23, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018