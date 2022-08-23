Tue: Energy stocks lead TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.74%, to 2,039.86 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.80%, to 2,088.75 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.12% to 424.62 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.25% to 375.27 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.78 billion in equities and NIS 4.35 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.030% today from Monday, at NIS 3.281$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.813% lower at NIS 3.257/€.

On the market, Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 4.51% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 4.34% and its energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 3.29%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.28%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.95% and Shufersal (TASE: SAE) rose 3.56%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market, rising 1.21% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.65%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.48%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.88% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 0.99%.

Shapir Engineering and Industries (TASE: SPEN) fell 2.32% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.15% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.40%.

