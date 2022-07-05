search
Tue: Energy stocks lead TASE losses

5 Jul, 2022 18:55
Delek Group and Energean fell heavily today as Elbit Systems and NICE Systems bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.67%, to 1,829.03 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.01%, to 1,887.49 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.55% to 410.28 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.13% to 376.17 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.55 billion in equities and NIS 3.23 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.658% today from Monday, at NIS 3.519$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.872% lower at NIS 3.625/€.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) led the market, losing 1%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 3.18% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 2.55% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.43%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.61%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.69%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.26% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.71%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.44% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.89%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, energy stocks Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 7.14% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 6.58%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 5, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

