Tue: Enlight lifts TA 35 Index to new record

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.25% to 4,196.30 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.09% to 4,168.12 - also a new record; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.02% to 669 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 424.99 points. Turnover totalled NIS 4.45 billion in equities and NIS 7.12 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.551% higher from Monday, at NIS 3.105/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.306% higher, at NIS 3.672/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, rising 1.99% on the day’s biggest trading turnover. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 12.04% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after publishing strong fourth quarter results. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.96%, and Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 0.78%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 4.21% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 4.08%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 4.39% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 3.46% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.21%. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.97% and Harel Insurance, Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) fell 2.09%.

