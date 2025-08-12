Tue: Gaza escalation concerns weigh on TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.62% to 2,898.78 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.76% to 2,941.06 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.74% to 518.30 points. The All Bond corporate bond index was unchanged at 409.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.20 billion in equities and NIS 2.60 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.322% higher than Monday, at NIS 3.429/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.257% higher, at NIS 3.982/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.40% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.41%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.95% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.44%.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 4.85% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after Searchlight and David Fuhrer sold a 5% stake in the company. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI)fell 3.15%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.90% and Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.38%.

Navitas Petroleum (TASE: NVPT) rose 2.34% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.93% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 0.97%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 7.01%, giving up more of its strong gains at the start of the week.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 12, 2025.

