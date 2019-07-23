Tue: Gazit-Globe soars on bullish TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.27% to 1,590.13 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.96% to 1,483.45 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.19% to 368.98 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 364.74 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.07 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.085% today at NIS 3.537/$ from Monday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.318% at 3.954/€.

On the market, Gazit-Globe Ltd. (TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 11.73% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today on the biggest trading turnover after buying out the majority stake in its European unit Atrium. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.23% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 3.94%. Energean Oil & Gas plc rose 4.48% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.56%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.90%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.40% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.87%.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 7.4% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 3.53%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.20% on continuing concerns that it has overextended itself in buying Chevron North Sea, and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 1.65%.

