Tue: Hapoalim leads market down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.05%, to 1,915.64 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.99%, to 1,994.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.78% to 467.37 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.78% to 387.21 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.34 billion in equities and NIS 3.51 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.548% from Monday, at NIS 3.30/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.198% higher at NIS 3.599/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 5.34% for the biggest decline on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today on the day's biggest trading turnover, despite reporting strong fourth quarter results. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.57%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 4.20%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.98% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.71%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 4.90% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.61% and LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 3.80%. Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 3.38% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 0.59%.

