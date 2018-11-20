Tue: Hapoalim tanks as TASE slumps

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today in line with world markets. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.57% to 1,610.03 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.63% to 1,449.55 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.85% to 366.92 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.16% to 345.80 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.44 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.216% at NIS 3.716/$ compared with yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.307% at 4.247/€.

On the market, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 5.62% fr the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today on the day's biggest trading turnover, after controlling shareholder Shari Arison sold much of her stake. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.85%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.65%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.45% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) fell 2.70%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 4.16% after reporting weak third quarter results.Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.02% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.89%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 3.46%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 0.95% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 0.93%, Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 0.93% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.54%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 20, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018