Tue: Hapoalim tanks as TASE slumps

20 Nov, 2018 18:25
The major banks and Bezeq led the sharp fall on the TASE today but Teva bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today in line with world markets. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.57% to 1,610.03 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.63% to 1,449.55 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.85% to 366.92 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.16% to 345.80 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.44 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.216% at NIS 3.716/$ compared with yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.307% at 4.247/€.

On the market, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 5.62% fr the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today on the day's biggest trading turnover, after controlling shareholder Shari Arison sold much of her stake. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.85%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.65%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.45% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) fell 2.70%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 4.16% after reporting weak third quarter results.Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.02% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.89%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 3.46%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 0.95% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 0.93%, Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 0.93% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.54%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 20, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

