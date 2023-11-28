Tue: Harel leads TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.37%, to 1,790.29 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.47% to 1,808.74 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.10% to 347.50 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.19% to 371.19 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.56 billion in equities and NIS 5.79 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.537% from Monday, at NIS 3.706/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.456% lower at NIS 4.061/€.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) led the market today, down 1.56% on the day's biggest trading turnover, after falling 5.79% yesterday, following publication of its third quarter results. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.19% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, giving up nearly all of yesterday's big gains, even though UBS upgraded the share to "Buy" yesterday and its price target from $11 to $13.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 2.81% after reporting its third quarter financial results and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.38%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 6.24% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.45%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.65% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.38%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 4.09% after reporting its third quarter results and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.58%.

