Tue: Hostage deal deadlock weighs on TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell heavily today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.45%, to 2.061.52 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.29% to 2,057.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.04% to 408.68 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 383.92 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.60 billion in equities and NIS 6.42 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.465% from Monday, at NIS 3.671/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.223% higher at NIS 4.052/€.

On the market the chip companies fell sharply today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 7.24% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.43% andCamtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 5.33%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.46% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.38%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.26%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.06%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 1.61% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Big Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) rose 1.23%.

