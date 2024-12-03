Tue: ICL leads TA 35 Index to new record

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1% to 2,315.52 points, a new record; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.04% to 2,357.88 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.07% to 432.25 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 392.17 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.44 billion in equities and NIS 4.75 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.11% from Monday, at NIS 3.634/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.018% lower at NIS 3.820/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.53% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.68% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.95.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 5.78% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 5.55%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 3.90% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA rose 1.82%. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) rose 3.54%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.86% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.16% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 0.64%.

