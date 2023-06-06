search
Tue: ICL leads TASE lower

6 Jun, 2023 19:32
ICL and parent company Israel Corp. were down sharply on concerns about falling potash prices.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.47%, to 1,749.90 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.65%, to 1,755.65 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.08% to 351.02 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.25% to 368.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.73 billion in equities and NIS 4.45 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.535% down from Monday, at NIS 3.715/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.589% lower at NIS 3.969/€.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 8.34% on the day's biggest trading turnover, on concerns about falling potash prices, and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 9.66% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 2.33%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.45%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.75% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.77%.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 3.17% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv. 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.13%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.92% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.44%.

First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 0.96% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.39%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 6, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

