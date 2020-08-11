search
Front > TASE report

Tue: ICL leads market higher

11 Aug, 2020 18:24
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

ICL and the big banks led the gains today while Opko posted the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.89%, to 1,411.29 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.13%, to 1,430.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.57%, to 496.52 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08%, to 356.20 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.71 billion in equities and NIS 4.06 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.351% down from Monday at NIS 3.402/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.042% higher at NIS 4.013/€.

On the market, ICL Group (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) (formerly Israel Chemicals) rose 3.08% and The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 5.27% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.20% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.83%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.30% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.98%. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 3.45%, Matrix IT Ltd. (TASE:MTRX) rose 1.36%, and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 5.06%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 9.17% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Shapir Engineering and Industry (TASE: SPEN) fell 2.32% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.46%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 11, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018