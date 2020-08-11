Tue: ICL leads market higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.89%, to 1,411.29 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.13%, to 1,430.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.57%, to 496.52 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08%, to 356.20 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.71 billion in equities and NIS 4.06 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.351% down from Monday at NIS 3.402/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.042% higher at NIS 4.013/€.

On the market, ICL Group (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) (formerly Israel Chemicals) rose 3.08% and The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 5.27% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.20% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.83%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.30% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.98%. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 3.45%, Matrix IT Ltd. (TASE:MTRX) rose 1.36%, and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 5.06%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 9.17% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Shapir Engineering and Industry (TASE: SPEN) fell 2.32% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.46%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 11, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020