Tue: ICL lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.01%, to 1,700.94 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.92%, to 1,759.11 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.68% to 559.31 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 388.58 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.45 billion in equities and NIS 3.12 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.186% from Monday, at NIS 3.227/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.127% lower, at NIS 3.784/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 2.70% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.97%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.59% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.92%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 4.73% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 5.35% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.07% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.63%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.44% for4 the biggest fal on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.45% and

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 0.47%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, tech company ElectReon Wireless (TASE: ELWS) rose 7.42% after appointing former President Reuven Rivlin as company president earlier this week.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 10, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021