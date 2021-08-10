search
Front > TASE report

Tue: ICL lifts TASE

10 Aug, 2021 18:44
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

ICL and parent company Israel Corp. led the market higher today but NICE Systems and Elbit Systems fell back.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.01%, to 1,700.94 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.92%, to 1,759.11 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.68% to 559.31 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 388.58 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.45 billion in equities and NIS 3.12 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.186% from Monday, at NIS 3.227/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.127% lower, at NIS 3.784/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 2.70% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.97%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.59% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.92%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 4.73% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 5.35% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.07% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.63%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.44% for4 the biggest fal on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.45% and

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 0.47%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, tech company ElectReon Wireless (TASE: ELWS) rose 7.42% after appointing former President Reuven Rivlin as company president earlier this week.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 10, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018