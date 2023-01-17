Tue: ICL still rising, banks stay weak

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.19%, to 1,855.45 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.20%, to 1,887.83 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.15%, to 370.31 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.08%, to 355.40 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.41 billion in equities and NIS 3.77 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 3.4180/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was also set 0.03% higher, at NIS 3.6996/€.

ICL led trading today, and rose 1.82%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.51%; Bank Leumi fell 0.23%; Alony Hetz fell 1.51%; and Nice Systems rose 1.44%.

Property & Building was a notable advancer, rising 3.83%. Ilex Medical fell 3.60%.

