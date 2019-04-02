search
Tue: Insurance cos shine again on flat TASE

2 Apr, 2019 18:30
Harel and Phoenix led the gains today as telcos Cellcom, Bezeq and Partner slumped.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.06% to 1,555.57 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index was unchanged at 1,430.40 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.04% to 384.83 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 355.44 points. Trading turnover was NIS 922.8 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.055% at NIS 3.624/$ from Monday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.344% at 4.059/€.

On the market, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 3.04% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 2.45%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.21%, Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 1.82% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.49%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.49% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 6.22% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.92%, and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.77%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.70%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 2, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

