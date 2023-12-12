search
Tue: Isracard leads TASE downtick

12 Dec, 2023 18:28
NICE Systems, Isracard and the banks led the TASE down today as Tower bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.54%, to 1,783.15 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.58% to 1,801.30 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.70% to 349.24 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.21% to 374.03 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.41 billion in equities and NIS 4.54 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.242% from Monday, at NIS 3.708/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.077% higher at NIS 4.004/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.33% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.67%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.62% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.06%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.44% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.38%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.35% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 0.95%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Perion Network (Nasdaq: PERI; TASE: PERI) rose 3.22% following a $100 million acquisition and Isracard (TASE: ISCD) fell 12.36% after the Israel Competition Authority said that its merger with Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) would harm competition.

