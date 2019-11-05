search
Tue: Israel Chemicals leads market higher

5 Nov, 2019 20:05
Israel Chemicals, IFF and Delek led the gains today but Teva and Nice Systems edged down.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.20% to 1,671.60 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.03% to 1,590.91 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.16% to 385.99 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 369.54 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.23 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.596% today at NIS 3.501/$ from Monday's exchange rate, and set the shekel-euro rate down 1.088% at 3.890/€.

On the market, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) rose 6.56% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.71% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 4.07%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 3.22%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.78% and Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 3.05%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.18%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.74% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.38%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.29% on the day's biggest trading turnover. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.11% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.07%.

