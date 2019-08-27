Tue: Late Teva losses lead TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.36% to 1,551.03 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.12% to 1,469.67 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.53% to 369.62 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 365.19 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.42 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.028% at NIS 3.5200/$ from Monday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.043% at 3.9099/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.79% in a late plunge, after being up 6% for much of the session. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.62% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 2.36%. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 2.16% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.65%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.12% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.11%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.74% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.70%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 5.16% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.04%, and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.66%. International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) rose 1.58% and Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE:FTAL) rose 4.17% to complete a rise of 14% in this week's three sessions, following strong second quarter results.

