search
Front > TASE report

Tue: Late Teva losses lead TASE down

27 Aug, 2019 18:57
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva and Azrieli led the TASE down today as Delek bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.36% to 1,551.03 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.12% to 1,469.67 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.53% to 369.62 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 365.19 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.42 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.028% at NIS 3.5200/$ from Monday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.043% at 3.9099/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.79% in a late plunge, after being up 6% for much of the session. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.62% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 2.36%. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 2.16% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.65%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.12% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.11%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.74% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.70%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 5.16% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.04%, and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.66%. International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) rose 1.58% and Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE:FTAL) rose 4.17% to complete a rise of 14% in this week's three sessions, following strong second quarter results.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 27, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018