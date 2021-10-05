Tue: Late rally lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today, after a late rally. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.47%, to 1,799.79 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.39%, to 1,856.07 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose0.80% to 548.68 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 391.31 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.62 billion in equities and NIS 3.94 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.373% from Monday, at NIS 3.229/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.147% higher at NIS 3.744/€.

On the market, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3.78% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 3.03%, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.41% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.21%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.03% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.58% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.28%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.81%.

<href="http://www.bankhapoalim.co.il/" target="new">Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.11% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.75%. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.57% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 2.43% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

