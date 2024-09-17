search
Tue: Lebanon explosions rock TASE

17 Sep, 2024 19:26
Teva, Elbit and the banks fell today as Ormat and NICE bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.04%, to 1,998.14 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.24% to 1,991.60 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.08% to 406.19 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.23% to 382.92 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.72 billion in equities and NIS 4.76 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.08% from Monday, at NIS 3.745/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.151% higher at NIS 4.170/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.08% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.58%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.37%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.81%.

>ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.01% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.49% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.86% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.49%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3.74% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.81% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 1.73%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 1.95%.

