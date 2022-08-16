Tue: Leumi gains strongly on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.10%, to 2,059.22 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.02%, to 2,104.18 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.42% to 438 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.41% to 378.14 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.19 billion in equities and NIS 4.61 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.245% today from Monday, at NIS 3.273$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.405% lower at NIS 3.316/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 2.88% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after reporting strong second quarter results. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.01%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.74%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.32%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.11% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.49%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 4.63% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, following the publication of disappointing Q2 financial results. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.45% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.55%.

