Tue: Leumi gains strongly on flat TASE

16 Aug, 2022 18:21
Bank Leumi led the market today on strong results but Elbit Systems fell back on disappointing results.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.10%, to 2,059.22 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.02%, to 2,104.18 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.42% to 438 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.41% to 378.14 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.19 billion in equities and NIS 4.61 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.245% today from Monday, at NIS 3.273$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.405% lower at NIS 3.316/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 2.88% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after reporting strong second quarter results. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.01%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.74%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.32%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.11% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.49%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 4.63% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, following the publication of disappointing Q2 financial results. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.45% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.55%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 16, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

