Tue: Leumi leads market lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.41% to 1,592.36 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.19% to 1,488.38 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.05% to 374.09 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.14% to 365.33 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.02 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.085% today at NIS 3.542/$ from Monday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.371% at 3.976/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.56% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.87% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) fell 1.19%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.27% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.53%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 3.87% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 2.1% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 0.88%.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 6.94% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 4.01%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 3.90%, Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 2.59% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.53%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 16, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019