Tue: Leumi weakens on financials

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.43%, to 1,688.38 points and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.36%, to 1,616.93 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.07%, to 386.50 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.17%, to 369.32 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.1 billion in equities and NIS 3.9 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.06% higher, at NIS 3.4630/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.07% higher, at NIS 3.8146/€.

Bank Leumi, which released third quarter financials today, led trading, and fell 1.48%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.15%; Nice Systems rose 1.74%; Industrial Buildings, which also reported today, rose 6.19%; and Azrieli Group rose 0.96%. Delek Automotive Systems fell back 4.20% after its surge yesterday.

