Tue: Leviathan partners again lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.02%, to 1,410.92 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.48%, to 1,407.14 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.81%, to 480.14 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.64%, to 349.86 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.14 billion in equities and NIS 4.81 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.291% lower from Monday at NIS 3.421/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.270% lower at NIS 3.929/€

On the market, shares of the Leviathan partners rose strongly for the second successive day on news that the gas field operator Noble Energy had been acquired by Chevron for $5 billion. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 14.21%, its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 30.14% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today on the day's biggest trading turnover and Ratio Oil Exploration (1992) LP (TASE:RATI.L) rose 26.45%. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 8.52% and Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.56%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.99%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.36% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 6.77%.

Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.89% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.79% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.73%.

