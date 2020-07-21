search
Tue: Leviathan partners again lift TASE

21 Jul, 2020 19:19
For the second successive day Delek, Delek Drilling and Ratio rose strongly following Chevron's acquisition of Noble Energy.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.02%, to 1,410.92 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.48%, to 1,407.14 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.81%, to 480.14 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.64%, to 349.86 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.14 billion in equities and NIS 4.81 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.291% lower from Monday at NIS 3.421/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.270% lower at NIS 3.929/€

On the market, shares of the Leviathan partners rose strongly for the second successive day on news that the gas field operator Noble Energy had been acquired by Chevron for $5 billion. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 14.21%, its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 30.14% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today on the day's biggest trading turnover and Ratio Oil Exploration (1992) LP (TASE:RATI.L) rose 26.45%. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 8.52% and Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.56%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.99%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.36% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 6.77%.

Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.89% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.79% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.73%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 21, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

