search
Front > TASE report

Tue: Leviathan partners lift TASE

6 Oct, 2020 17:44
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Delek Drilling and Ratio rose strongly after Chevron completed the acquisition of Leviathan operator Noble Energy.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today for the sixth straight session. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.31%, to 1,350.48 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.26%, to 1,388.09 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.35%, to 497.55 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.02%, to 355.56 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.01 billion in equities and NIS 2.08 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.321% down from Monday at NIS 3.411/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.157% lower at NIS 4.015/€.

On the market, Leviathan partners Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 7.23% and Ratio Oil Exploration (1992) LP (TASE:RATI.L) rose 7.65% on the news that Chevron had completed the acquisition of Noble Energy and become the Leviathan offshore gas field operator.

On the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 4.81% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.88%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.06% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.92%.

Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 2.35% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.30% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.22%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.03% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 1.22%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 6, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018