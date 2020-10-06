Tue: Leviathan partners lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today for the sixth straight session. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.31%, to 1,350.48 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.26%, to 1,388.09 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.35%, to 497.55 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.02%, to 355.56 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.01 billion in equities and NIS 2.08 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.321% down from Monday at NIS 3.411/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.157% lower at NIS 4.015/€.

On the market, Leviathan partners Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 7.23% and Ratio Oil Exploration (1992) LP (TASE:RATI.L) rose 7.65% on the news that Chevron had completed the acquisition of Noble Energy and become the Leviathan offshore gas field operator.

On the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 4.81% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.88%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.06% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.92%.

Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 2.35% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.30% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.22%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.03% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 1.22%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 6, 2020

