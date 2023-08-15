Tue: Main indices fall despite strong banks

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.05%, to 1,855.61 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.13%, to 1,871.01 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.24%, to 378.83 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.09%, to 360.33 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.61 billion in equities and NIS 2.84 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 1.05% higher, at NIS 3.7630/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.91% higher, at NIS 4.1144/€.

Bank Leumi, which reported record quarterly profits, led trading today, and rose 1.40%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.72%; Tower Semiconductor rose 0.96%; Discount Bank rose 1.55%; and Elbit Systems fell 1.35%.

Notable advancers today were Delek Automotive systems, up 6.55%; Zephyrus, up 4.33%; and Opko Health, up 4.19%. LivePerson fell 7.45%, Generation Capital fell 4.84%, and Israel Corporation fell 3.68%.

