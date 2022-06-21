Tue: Market rebound gains steam

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.56%, to 1,837.11 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.88%, to 1,891.68 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.37% to 402.56 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.19% to 366.18 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.72 billion in equities and NIS 3.78 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.029% today from Monday, at NIS 3.445$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.327% higher at NIS 3.648/€.

On the market, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.54% on the day's biggest trading turnover. LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 5.44% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.43% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 2.37%, after it was published that former CEO Itzik Abercohen is set to return as chairman. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 2.83% and

Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 4.02%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.05%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.00%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.79% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.10%.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 1.30% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 6.66% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (TASE: RADA; Nasdaq: RADA) fell 4.77% despite announcing a merger at a 34% premium.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 21, 2022.

