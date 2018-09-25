search
Front > TASE report

Tue: Mazor soars but TASE dips

25 Sep, 2018 19:14
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Mazor rose strongly following its acquisition by Medtronic but Teva and Ormat dragged the market down.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.25% to 1,666.16 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.08% to 1,503.85 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.13% to 399.66 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 348.61 points. Trading turnover was NIS 994 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.252% at NIS 3.582/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.021% at 4.21/€.

On the market, Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 10.70% after the announcement that Medtronic is acquiring it for $1.64 billion. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.57%, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.36% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.59% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 5.51% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.80% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.12%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.32% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.11%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 25, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018