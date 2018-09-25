Tue: Mazor soars but TASE dips

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.25% to 1,666.16 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.08% to 1,503.85 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.13% to 399.66 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 348.61 points. Trading turnover was NIS 994 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.252% at NIS 3.582/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.021% at 4.21/€.

On the market, Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 10.70% after the announcement that Medtronic is acquiring it for $1.64 billion. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.57%, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.36% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.59% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 5.51% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.80% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.12%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.32% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.11%.

