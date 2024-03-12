Tue: Mizrahi Tefahot leads TASE losses

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.54%, to 1,903.45 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.56% to 1,933.72 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.54% to 405 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.09% to 379.59 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.53 billion in equities and NIS 3.93 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.136% from Monday, at NIS 3.649/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.044% higher at NIS 3.989/€.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE: MZTF) led the market today, falling 5.59% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after reporting its fourth quarter results. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.88%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.68%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.50%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. fell 2.38%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.70% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 3.02%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.46% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.07% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.22%.

