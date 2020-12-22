Tue: NICE Systems leads TASE rebound

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.22%, to 1,441.24 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.38%, to 1,506.75 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.15%, to 519.17 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.24%, to 364.50 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.42 billion in equities and NIS 2.44 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.523% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.234/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.091% lower, at NIS 3.954/€.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) led the market, rising 0.68% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 3.94%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.96%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3.53% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 6.31% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.87%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.61%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.50%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.80%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.05% and Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 1.27% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 22, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020