Tue: NICE Systems lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.27%, to 1,685.37 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.34%, to 1,764.05 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.49% to 568.37 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 385.60 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.42 billion in equities and NIS 3.02 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.153% from Monday, at NIS 3.261/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.188% lower, at NIS 3.879/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.97% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.63% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.26%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.43%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.67%, and TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.24%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.50% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.41%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.01% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.99%.

