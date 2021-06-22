search
Tue: NICE Systems lifts TASE

22 Jun, 2021 18:25
NICE Systems, Opko and ICL led the gains today while Elbit Systems recorded the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.27%, to 1,685.37 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.34%, to 1,764.05 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.49% to 568.37 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 385.60 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.42 billion in equities and NIS 3.02 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.153% from Monday, at NIS 3.261/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.188% lower, at NIS 3.879/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.97% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.63% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.26%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.43%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.67%, and TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.24%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.50% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.41%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.01% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.99%.

